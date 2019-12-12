Nanavati Mehta Commission Report Out

In the Nanavati-Mehta Commission report tabled in Gujarat assembly, it is mentioned that the post-Godhra train burning riots were not organised. The Commission has given clean chit given to the Modi government. The final report of Justice Nanavati -Mehta Commission on the 2002 Gujarat riots was tabled in the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday, by Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the Gujarat Home Minister under then CM Narendra Modi, too, was given a clean chit.