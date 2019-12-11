Nanavati-Mehta Commission Report Says Riots Were 'not Organised'; Clean Chit To Modi Govt

In the Nanavati-Mehta Commission report tabled in Gujarat assembly, it is mentioned that the post-Godhra train burning riots were not organized. The Commission has given clean chit given to the Modi government. The final report of Justice Nanavati -Mehta Commission on the 2002 Gujarat riots was tabled in the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday, by Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the Gujarat Home Minister under then CM Narendra Modi, too, was given a clean chit.

The first part of the report of the commission was submitted in the year 2008 by the Nanavati-Mehta Commission. The first part covered the Godhra train burning incident in which it had concluded that burning of the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra Railway Station was a "planned conspiracy".

The report said that it was alleged that Modi, who was then the Gujarat chief minister, went to Godhra to inspect the S6 coach and 'destroy the evidence', but the allegations were found to be baseless. The commission's report also refuted the allegations against Modi that he visited Godhra without informing anyone. The report said that his administration had information about it.

"I was personally reviewing the situation continuously by holding review meetings of the senior government and police officials responsible for maintaining law and order to ensure that normalcy is restored," the report quoted Narendra Modi as saying. "Police at some places were ineffective in controlling the mob," the report said.

The first part also gave clean chit to the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi. Jadeja will table the second part of the Nanavati-Mehta commission. In part two, reports will be submitted based on the incident and the action taken by the government. The commission was formed soon after the train carnage.

(With agency inputs)

READ| Godhra train fire part of Cong 'conspiracy': Gujarat govt book