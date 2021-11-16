Nanded Drug Bust: NCB Raids Two More Locations; Interrogation Of Accused Underway

Following the massive drug bust that took place on Monday in Maharashtra's Nanded district, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has now raided two more locations in the district. The NCB has arrested two accused in relation to the bust and is seeking their custody for further investigation. The NCB on Monday morning seized 1127 kg consignment of marijuana in Nanded.

The NCB on Tuesday morning raided two locations in relation to the massive drug bust carried out by the Mumbai Zonal team on Monday. According to information accessed by Republic, two accused have been arrested and produced before a local court in Nanded for the NCB’s remand. Meanwhile, the NCB is now looking to apprehend the receiver of the consignment in Jalgaon. The receiver is said to be a regular offender in narcotics cases.

According to sources, the NCB looks at the bust as part of a big nexus and not an isolated incident. The nexus is said to be operating in the rural parts of Maharashtra. The NCB has gained one-day remand of the arrested accused and is now interrogating them for further details on the nexus. This comes as part of the NCB’s major crackdown on the drug nexus working in the state.

1127 Kg of marijuana seized in Maharashtra's Nanded

In a massive bust, the NCB seized 1127 kg consignment of marijuana in Nanded. NCB officer Sameer Wankhede on Monday informed that the consignment was brought from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra. He also confirmed the arrest of two people in the case.

The NCB officials reportedly got a tip-off about the huge quantity of drugs being brought to Maharashtra, following a trap was laid. The drugs were recovered from a truck. During the search, 1127 kgs of narcotic substances were recovered. The drugs were reported hidden inside gunny bags.

"This consignment was to be delivered at Jalgaon (MH) and for onwards distribution to other parts of Maharashtra. The seizure 1127 Kgs of Marijuana (Ganja) is one of the highest quantity seizures done by NCB, Mumbai. NCB Mumbai registered the case in Crime No 98/2021. Follow-up operation is going on to nab the receiver," the NCB said in a statement.

Image: REPUBLIC/ ANI