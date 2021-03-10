Nandigram Eyewitnesses Claim 'No One Pushed CM' As Mamata Alleges Attack & Leg Injury

As West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee undergoes treatment in Kolkata after an alleged attack, two persons claiming to be eye-witnesses from Nandigram have refuted Banerjee's claims. According to ANI, an eye-witness Chitranjan Das said that Banerjee was not pushed and that her car's door closed after being 'pushed by a poster'. Similarly, another eyewitness Suman Maity claimed that Banerjee was injured after the public gathered around her. The Election Commission has sought a report on the incident after the TMC chief claimed that she was allegedly attacked by a 'few unknown persons' while campaigning in Nandigram and leading to injuries in her left leg and also suffered severe pain in the waist.

Eyewitnesses refute Mamata's claims

"I was there, she (CM) was sitting inside her car but the door was open. The door closed after it touched a poster. Nobody pushed or hit...there was no one near the door," said Chitranjan Das. Meanwhile, Suman Maity said, "When CM came here, public gathered around her. At the time she got hurt on her neck and leg, not pushed. Car was moving slowly". READ | 'Didi shall stand tall always': TMC condemns attack on Mamata, prays for speedy recovery

Mamata alleges attack

Hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury. CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing a puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. She alleged that 4-5 people pushed her into her car and closed the door on her foot, leading to her injury. The Bengal CM has arrived in a stretcher at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, seeking medical attention. Top TMC leaders and Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar have rushed to visit the injured CM.

Opposition reacts

West Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayawargiya condemned politicisation on the attack and prayed for Banerjee's safety. Calling for the suspension of her security in-charge, BJP leader Arjun Singh alleged that she was doing 'drama for sympathy', but later tweeted that a CBI inquiry should be done into the incident. Similarly, BJP IT chief Amit Malviya too cast aspersions on the attack questioning the police's action. While Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee condemned the attack, the party's Bengal in-charge Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called it a 'drama'. Witnessing a three-way battle between BJP, TMC and Congress-Left, Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.