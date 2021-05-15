Nandu Mahadeva, Who Inspired Through Social Media, Dies Of Cancer; Kerala CM Mourns Demise

Nandu Mahadeva, a 27-year-old amputee and a cancer patient who had a huge audience on social media as he helped others through his out of the box campaigns died on May 15. The 27-year-old was the face of hope ad survival for cancer patients through his inspiring thoughts that he shared through social media. After being diagnosed with bone cancer in 2016, Nandu Mahadeva had formed a Facebook group of people who are seriously ill and charity workers, to extend emotional and financial support to them.

Kerala CM mourns Nandu Mahadeva's death

Condoling the death of Nandu Mahadeva, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday took to his official Facebook page to mourn his death. Pinarayi Vijayan on Facebook wrote, "Marking my condolences to Nandu Mahadevan from Barathannur of Thiruvananthapuram, who gave the message of survival against cancer. Nandu faced cancer with unbelievable courage and also gave the confidence to people to be strong in difficult times. He motivated people through love and kindness. His death is a loss to Kerala. I join in the pain of his family and friends. Condolences"

Who was Nandu Mahadeva?

Nandu used to run a catering unit and was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2016. His leg was amputated during treatment at the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram in 2018. Later, he formed the collective Athijeevanam, through which he did many campaigns to help people who are suffering from various illnesses and financial constraints. Athijeevanam helped people through crowdfunding campaigns.

When he was shifted to Kozhikode for further treatment, he had to shut down his catering unit as he was not able to bear the treatment expenses. In August 2020, he sought help from his supporters financially and people donated generously. After getting Rs 50 lakh within 24 hours, he wrote on Facebook, "Enough, enough I am overwhelmed by your love and affection." He also promised those who helped him that he would give the remaining amount to those who need it.

On April 9, Nandu had informed his followers on Facebook that doctors had told him medicines won’t be effective for treatment hereafter.

"Unbearable pain is there in my body but I can stand straight and say life is to fight. In the coming war, I will be alone. There will be no medicines or chemotherapy to help. When my cancer molecular test results came, all doctors were shocked. There is a rare variation, there is no medicine for this. Medicine has to be invented. Yes they will invent it....But we should not fail. With a strong mind, we should fight. Don't get defeated...," he wrote.

After his demise, social media was flooded with condolences as his smiling face was an inspiration for many.

(Image: ANI, Instagram- @Nanadumahadeva)