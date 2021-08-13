Nangal Rape Case: POCSO Court Orders Interim Compensation Of ₹2.5 Lakh To Victim's Kin

In a key development on Thursday, a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court ordered an interim compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to the family of a 9-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi. Special POCSO judge Ashutosh Kumar pronounced his order on the family's application under Section 357 A of the Code of Criminal Procedure. However, the court did not permit additional compensation owing to the police not being sure about the minor victim being raped. At the same time, it allowed a fresh plea to be filed in the case where the investigating agency came to a conclusion that she was raped.

MHA promises swift justice in the case

At about 5.30 pm on August 1, the 9-year-old girl who lived with her parents in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal village of the Delhi Cantonment area went to fetch water from the water cooler of the nearby crematorium. The accused-a priest along with three employees of the auditorium approached the victim's mother half an hour later claiming that she died after being electrocuted while getting water from the cooler. They not only dissuaded her from calling the police citing that the doctors "will steal her daughter's organs" but also allegedly made her agree that it was better to cremate the body.

Later on, the woman with her husband suspected foul play and a PCR call was made from the spot. While the statement of the complainant was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, the accused have been booked under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 376 (punishment for rape), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) besides relevant sections of the POSCO Act as well as the SC/ST Act. After their arrest, they were remanded to police custody.

Both former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met the victim's family to express their condolences. While talking to the media, Gandhi said, "I only know that my work is to help them". He added, "The tears of her mother and father are indicating only one thing- their daughter, the daughter of the nation deserves justice. I am with them in this legal fight."

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana ordered the transfer of the case to the Crime Branch for speedy investigation. A day earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs mentioned that this case will be tried in a fast-track court and the Delhi Police will file a charge sheet within 30 days of the registration of the FIR.