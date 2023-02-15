Nangloi murder: Father of deceased seeks justice, alleges police inaction

The father of the 25-year-old man, who was stabbed to death allegedly by some unidentified people here following an argument, has accused the police of inaction in the matter.

We want justice for our son, said Shakeel Malik, Sahil's father.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sahil's brother Vishal was returning from the gym when he had some argument with an RTV driver after his bike touched the latter's mini bus, police said. According to police, the RTV driver called his friends and they thrashed Vishal. An injured Vishal then reached the Nangloi police station and filed a complaint.

Vishal later sent Sahil to the spot to get his bike. The accused caught hold of Sahil and stabbed him to death, they said.

Narrating the sequence of events of the fateful day, Shakeel said Vishal was returning from the gym when he had some argument with an RTV driver.

"The RTV driver hit Vishal's vehicle and Vishal rebuked him for not driving properly. The RTV driver tried to run him over but Vishal ran from there. Later the RTV came up to a turn near our house and tried to run over Vishal who escaped again," he recalled.

The elder Malik said his son called him to narrate the incident.

"I asked him to approach the police since it is only 100 metres away from our residence. We gave a written statement against the RTV driver and even spoke to the vehicle owner who did not pay much heed. Meanwhile, Sahil also came there. We requested the police official to see the spot where Vishal's bike had been damaged but they refused to do so," he alleged.

Shakeel said Sahil returned to the spot where the motorcycle was lying and was making a video when he was stabbed to death.

"The police have said they are taking action in the matter but there has been no probe. We want justice for our son," he said.

"Sahil was taken to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital where he died during treatment," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident is being circulated on the social media. A senior police officer said three people have been detained in connection with the incident. The identification of other accused persons is underway and efforts are being made to arrest them, he added.