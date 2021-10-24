Naqvi Backs Azad's 'terror Under Control' Remark; Says 'J&K Development In Full Swing Now'

In a major development in J&K politics, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad stated that terror activities have decreased after the revocation of Article 370 in the Union Territory. Opposition usually seen speaking ill of Centre's decision over the abrogation of article 370 seems to have approved the decision. Upon meeting Congress workers of 10 districts of Kashmir valley amid the killings of innocent civilians in the UT, Ghulam Nabi made the remarks.

Ghulam Nabi Azad stated that the workers informed terrorism is under control following the revocation of Article 370, which is a good thing.

While Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister, informed that people are participating in mainstream development of the UT following the Centre's decision over the abrogation of Article 370.

J&K: Seven civilians killed in separate terrorist attacks

On October 5, as per the Kashmir Zone Police reports, three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir were killed in separate terror attacks within a span of 60 minutes. The first terror attack was reported in Srinagar's Iqbal Park area. While the second one occurred near Madina Chowk Lalbazar, and the last attack was witnessed at Bandipora district. Also, two teachers were reported to be killed in Srinagar within 36 hours of the previous attacks. According to the reports, Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were the two teachers who were dragged out of the classroom and shot dead.

Later on October 16, non-local labourers were shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar and Pulwama. Hawker Arvind Kumar Shah of Banka Bihar and Carpenter Sagir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh succumbed to injuries.

Pre-August status of J&K

The Indian government on August 5, 2019, revoked the special status of Jammu & Kashmir. With this decision, under the Indian constitution, both Article 370 and Article 35A were no more considered. In the Constitution of India 1949, Article 370, offered temporary provisions to citizens of Jammu & Kashmir including special statuses to have its own constitution, flag, and form decisions without the consent of the Indian government except in terms of communication, defence, and foreign affairs. Whereas the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature could define its 'permanent residents' under the provision of Article 35-A.

(Image: PTI)