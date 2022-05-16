Naqvi Claims Some Groups Are 'agitated' By Kashmir's Development Amid Fresh Threat Letter

As the country continues to condemn the targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits, Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stated that people agitated with the development of Kashmir are disturbing the peace of the valley. This comes amid heightened tensions in the valley following the death of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Chadoora on May 12, a recent threat letter issued by a terror outfit.

"Some people are agitated with the development of Kashmir. They cannot see the progress of Kashmir and hence they are disturbing the peace of the valley", Union Minister Naqvi said.

He further urged the Kashmiri Pandits to not be threatened by the recent unfortunate incidents. The Union Minister assured that justice will be served and those people who support terrorism will get a befitting reply.

Notably, this comes in the wake of a threat letter by a terrorist outfit, Lashkar-e-Islam, which asks "migrants and the RSS agents" to "leave the valley" or "face death". Further adding, in a direct threat to the Kashmiri Pandit community, the letter signed by the terrorist group's commander says that there is no space for Kashmiri Pandits "who want another Israel in Kashmir to kill Kashmiri Muslims”.

On May 14, Congress workers in Jammu staged a massive protest against the Central government. The protest was held demanding justice for the Kashmiri Pandits, who, the Congress said, are living in fear due to security not being provided by the BJP-led Central government.

Earlier on May 13, Kashmiri Pandits took to the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near the Qazigund area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district and several other regions, staging demonstrations against the targeted killing of their community members.

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in J&K

In a continued attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, militants on Thursday barged into a government office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit employee named Rahul Bhat. It is pertinent to mention here that this is the third such attack against the minority community in the Valley this year.

Rahul Bhat was a revenue department official at the tehsil office in Chadoora. After being shot at by terrorists in his office, he was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Police mentioned that two terrorists attacked Bhat with a pistol.

The incident has triggered massive protests in several regions including Qazigund, Pulwama, Budgam, Gandebal, and Baramulla. Political parties across the spectrum including the BJP, PDP, NC, and People’s Conference have strongly condemned the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit.

(Image: PTI)