Nara Bhuvaneswari On Hunger Strike To Protest Chandrababu Naidu's Arrest

Nara Bhuvaneswari, the wife of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, sat on 'Satyameva Jayate Deeksha' hunger strike on Monday, October 2, to protest the 'illegal arrest' of her husband in the Skill Development Corporation scam.

While Bhuvaneswari kickstarted the hunger strike at Rajamahendravaram, her son and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and TDP MPs staged a protest in Delhi to protest Naidu's arrest in an alleged scam.

Notably, a substantial number of women from various parts of Andhra Pradesh came forward in a show of solidarity, actively participating in Nara Bhuvaneswari's protest as they sought justice for Chandrababu Naidu.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, several TDP leaders and cadres went on hunger strikes in their respective areas in East and West Godavari districts. TDP Kakinada district president Jyothula Naveen Kumar undertook a 'padayatra' from Irripaka to "China Tirupati" (Sringara Vallabha Swamy temple) along with former MLA Jyothula Nehru.

Naidu on hunger strike

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison for his alleged involvement in the AP Skill Development Corporation scam, began a hunger strike in the prison on Monday, marking the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, to protest his arrest and the policies of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh Government.

Meanwhile, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh earlier said that the cases against his father are 'nothing but a regime revenge.' Affirming that cases of corruption filed against Naidu are false, he vowed to continue the agitation.

"It has been close to 20 days that former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been sent to judicial remand. It is nothing but regime revenge. The facts of the case are very clear, there is no money trail because no crime has been committed. This Government has misused their office," said Lokesh.