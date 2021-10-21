Nara Lokesh, Other TDP Leaders Booked For Attacking Police Reserve Inspector At Mangalgiri

Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday filed a charge against TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh and other party leaders for "abusing, confining, and attacking" a police reserve inspector while he was executing his responsibilities at the Mangalgiri TDP party office.

The case was filed under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This comes after the TDP's Mangalagiri office and Pattabhi Ram's Vijayawada mansion were vandalised on Tuesday.

Police in Andhra Pradesh detained several Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers who were protesting vandalism at the party's headquarters in Mangalgiri, Guntur district, on Wednesday. TNTUC (Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council) leaders and members from the TDP were also detained by police on October 20 in Vijayawada. The police claimed that no permission was given for the protests and bandh.

TDP leader Lingareddy has also been placed under house arrest in the Kadapa district by police. On Tuesday, both the TDP's Mangalagiri office and K Pattabhi Ram's Vijayawada residence were vandalised.

The attacks occurred after TDP national spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram held a press conference in which he criticised the state government and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu has blamed the incident on YSRCP workers, and the TDP has called for a bandh in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday in retaliation to the attack on its offices and workers.

The rift between YSRCP and TDP leaders

Naidu wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and met with Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan about the YSRCP cadres' attack on TDP offices and leaders in the state. According to Naidu, Shah promised to look into the incident and ordered that a formal police complaint be filed in connection with the attacks. Naidu has also requested a thorough probe of the attacks on TDP offices, as well as the imposition of President's Rule in the state via Article 356 of the Constitution.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Chandrababu Naidu called the governing YSRCP's attacks on their party headquarters "state-sponsored terrorism" on democracy and a horrific attempt to silence the voice of Andhra Pradesh's main opposition TDP. In contrast, the YSR Congress Party has denied any involvement in the attacks. "The YSRC party has nothing to do with the attacks. Making such abusive statements against a loved CM and leader could have provoked fans of our beloved leader but the party has absolutely nothing to do with what unfolded," YSR Congress Party said in a statement.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI