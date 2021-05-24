Narada Case: Calcutta HC Adjourns Hearing Till May 26; No Relief For Arrested Netas

The 5-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of 4 West Bengal leaders arrested in the Narada case till May 26. The matter was referred to a larger bench on May 21 following conflicting views between Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Bindal on the grant of interim bail. At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court to defer the hearing till May 26 as the CBI is trying to seek the listing of the Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Upon the bench's inquiry, he clarified that the SLP was against Justice Arijit Banerjee's order allowing interim bail and also, the order of the division bench directing the accused to be kept under house arrest. Appearing for the accused, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi stated, "It is sad and unfortunate that an investigating agency, which calls itself premier, has sought an adjournment when the question of personal liberty is involved". Moreover, senior counsel Sidharth Luthra flagged CBI's decision to not mention the SLP before the apex court and added that only a provisional number has been given.

Taking objection to Singhvi using the word "unbecoming" for the CBI, the Solicitor General revealed that the SLP had been given a diary number. He maintained that the central agency is entitled to make an appeal to the Supreme Court in the wake of unprecedented events of CM barging into the CBI office, law minister doing a protest in the court complex, etc. Mentioning that the court has three options- to continue house arrest, to grant interim bail, or to finally dispose of the matter, the HC asked Mehta why the matter should not be heard today.

In response, the Solicitor General reiterated that the hearing should be put off so that the CBI can appeal to the SC. Meanwhile, West Bengal Advocate General Kishore Dutta disapproved of Mehta repeatedly saying "CM barged into CBI office" as the state had not been made a party to the plea. After a short break, the latter recounted the series of events that took place on May 17 when WB Ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and ex-legislator Sovan Chatterjee were arrested.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "The terrorizing effect of this crowd and the stone-pelting incidents were so much that the physical copy of the case diary could not be produced before the Court. We could not argue properly. Ultimately the order came to be passed."

One of the judges on the bench observed that the HC heard the matter on May 17 based a "skeletal" application by the CBI seeking a direction that CM Mamata Banerjee and Ministers should not interfere with the bail hearing. However, Mehta pointed out that the central agency made a request to stay the bail order during the hearing after a news flash conveyed the information that the Special CBI court has granted bail to the accused persons. He also submitted that the accused were not arrested earlier during the probe and that the chargesheet has been filed.

Making his submissions, Singhvi raised the question of whether the HC had correctly exercised the powers under Section 407 of the CrPC to stay the bail of the accused especially without hearing them. Additionally, he claimed that the appropriate authority had not accorded the sanction for arrest. In an intervention, Justice Mukerji opined, "If the power of arrest has not been exercised for over 7 years, why should they be arrested suddenly now? This is one of the issues". Justice Soumen Sen highlighted that another issue was whether the bail already granted can be stayed while exercising powers under Section 407.

Responding to the Rajya Sabha MP's contention that facts including the lower court order were suppressed from the division bench, CJ Rajesh Bindal affirmed that they had seen the bail order passed by the special CBI court. Pressing for bail, Singhvi reiterated that there is no flight risk of the accused as they are MLAs and Ministers. On the other hand, the Advocate General brought up issues such as whether a judicial order can be reversed because of perceived law and order problems and the tenability of the CBI's prayer to transfer the case to the HC. Owing to the unavailability of CJ Rajesh Bindal on Tuesday, the case was adjourned to the day after tomorrow.

The Narada case and subsequent proceedings

Ahead of the 2016 Assembly polls, some TMC leaders were accused of accepting a substantial amount of illegal gratification from Samuel leading to the registration of an FIR under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7, 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (a) and (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. While CBI initially arrested IPS officer SMH Mirza, he is currently out on bail. The arrest of Hakim, Mukherjee, Mitra and Chatterjee on May 17 propelled a protest from TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee who demanded the unconditional release of these leaders and sat on a 6-hour long dharna with her supporters outside the CBI office for 6 hours.

Moreover, Law Minister Moloy Ghatak was continuously present in the court of the Special CBI judge when the accused were produced virtually. Granting interim bail to the 4 leaders, the Special CBI court took into account the fact that the agency didn't ask for their custody and the SC's latest order on the decongesting of prisons. Staying the order, the Calcutta HC initially sent them to judicial custody but later allowed them to be kept under house arrest.