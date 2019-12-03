Narasimha Rao Slams Adhir Ranjan For 'Nirbala' Remark,says 'he Is Not Mentally Stable'

BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao slammed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his comment on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.The Congress leader in the Lok Sabha on Monday, taking a swipe at the Finance Minister called her "Nirbala", which immediately drew protest from BJP members in the House. Reacting to this comment, Rao said that 'he is not mentally sound.' He also slammed the Congress party, saying that they should apologize publically for this distasteful remark made by their party member.

The 'Nirmala-Nirbala' Controversy

Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury whisked another controversy, by making a personal remark against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the winter session in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Congress leader indulged in name-calling while lashing out at the Finance Minister while discussing the economic state of the country. Instead of holding a discussion over the issue, Chowdhury, instead resorted to attacking Nirmala Sitharaman herself. "We respect you a lot. But looking at the circumstances, sometimes I feel like calling you 'Nirbala Sitharaman' (powerless) instead of Nirmala Sitharaman. Because you are on a ministerial position but don't know if you can take the steps you want," he said.