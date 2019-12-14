'Has Pakistan Outsourced Congress?' BJP's Narasimha Rao Questions Bharat Bachao Rally

BJP leaders have criticized the Congress' 'Bharat Bachao' rally. BJP leader national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said that the party strongly opposes it. He attacked Congress saying that the party is a voice of Pakistan.

BJP strong against the rally

He said, "We strongly criticize this and this is an embarrassing situation. A political party that had been ruling over the country for so many years. We strongly oppose the efforts made by the Congress to protest across the world. Has Pakistan outsourced the Congress party? The people will definitely teach the party a lesson that has treated the party in such a manner."

The Congress party has accused the BJP of using the Pakistan rhetoric to divert the country from important issues like women's safety, slowing economy, mob lynching, interference of government in institutions, etc.

Congress leaders led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will participate in the 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramlila grounds on Saturday to highlight the "divisive and disruptive" policies of the BJP government.

The Bharat Bachao rally

Top party leaders will also address the rally and highlight the "failures" of the Modi government and its alleged attempt to divide the country and its people.

The party's Overseas Congress will join the Bharat Bachao Rally through demonstrations around the world. "Our message to save India from divisiveness, arrogance, and incompetence will be spread worldwide," the Overseas Congress said.

Previously on November 16, after a high-level strategy meeting of all CLP heads, State chiefs, National General Secretaries at the party's headquarters in Delhi, the Congress had planned a massive rally against Centre on economic slowdown on November 30. Sources said that Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi would lead the rally. The party was also scheduled to hold protests between November 5 and November 15 against the anti-economic policies and decisions of the Narendra Modi-led Government at the Centre.

