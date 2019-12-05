Shocking: "Narasimha Rao Wanted To Call Army, Rajiv Gandhi Didn't Allow," Says HS Phoolka

After former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh blamed the then Home Minister PV Narasimha Rao for not calling the army during the1984 Sikh riots, Petitioner HS Phoolka countered Manmohan Singh stating that the onus was on the then Prime Minister since ‘all the orders came directly from the PM’s office and the home minister was sidelined.'

'Narasimha Rao wanted to call the army'

Speaking to Republic TV, Phoolka made a shocking revelation and said, “We also have evidence to show that Narasimha Rao was the home minister that time and he wanted to call the army but it was Prime Minister’s Office who overruled Narasimha Rao. That time all the orders were being passed by Prime Minister’s Office directly. The Home Minister was totally sidelined.''

Phoolka exposes Rajiv Gandhi

Phoolka went on to give the exact details of why Narasimha Rao couldn’t call the army. He stated, “On 1st November morning, Shanti Bhushan went and met Narasimha Rao and asked him to call the army and Narasimha Rao agreed and immediately picked up the Rex phone. Rex phone is between the minister and the Prime Minister’s office. Narasimha Rao immediately picked up the rex phone and tried to convince the person on the other side to call the army but that person didn't agree, so Narasimha Rao was just quiet after that. Narasimha Rao did not even come out of his house. So this order of not to call the army was directly taken by the Prime Minister’s office.”

Phoolka said, “What Manmohan Singh Ji has said is correct. If the army had been called on 1st November morning, then it could have saved thousands of lives. IK Gujral Ji had revised the then Home Minister to call the army and even the Mishra Commission which was constituted in 1985 by then Congress government, in his report has said that 7000 strong army was available in Delhi but it was not deployed. Justice Mishra had said, if the army had been deployed then it could have saved at least 2000 lives,” he said while giving details of the situation that preceded.

On being asked why Rajiv Gandhi did not call the army, Phoolka exposed the then Prime Minister who had made the statement ‘Jab bada paid girta hai toh dharti hilti hai’ which means the earth is shaken up when a huge tree falls. Phoolka said that Rajiv Gandhi had referred to Indira Gandhi as the huge tree and the Sikh massacre due to Indira Gandhi’s assassination as the earth shaking up.

HS Phoolka is a senior advocate and is known to have spearheaded one of the longest and most torturous legal battle to seek justice for the victims of 1984 Anti-Sikh riots.

