Delhi Polls: BSP's Narayan Dutt Sharma Allegedly Attacked On Thursday Morning

Narayan Dutt Sharma, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader contesting in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections has alleged that he was attacked by unknown people on Thursday morning in New Delhi.

BSP candidate attacked

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "I was returning from a meeting when some unknown people attacked my car with sticks. They stopped their car in front of my car. They were eight or 10 people. I was injured due to shards of glass. I think it is part of the conspiracy of my opposition against whom I am fighting the polls. It was done to bring down the morale of my party workers. If we have not driven the car away it could have been a disastrous attack on me."

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him.

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial candidates. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri, and Harsh Vardhan have been floated. Amit Shah, however, has stated in the absence of a formal name, the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal as the chief ministerial face.

The BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

The Assembly elections take place in the backdrop of an extremely communal, hate drive campaign and various violent protests.

