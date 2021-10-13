Narayan Rane Urges Officers Of MSME Dept To Enhance Performance & Growth Of Sector

Union Minister for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Narayan Rane has assorted the officers of the Ministry to enhance the output of the MSME sector. According to the release by the Ministry, Rane has categorically said that all segments of the Ministry must work in tandem to achieve a quantum jump in the performance of the sector.

For the betterment of society at large, the Minister has called for increased spending by the Ministry. While speaking at the signing of the Contribution Agreement by the officials of the NSIC, NVCFL, and SVL in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 12, he stated that there is a possibility of a quantum jump in terms of India's export through the MSME sector. This is expected to result in achieving higher GDP.

The Union Minister was accompanied by MoS MSME Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Secretary, Ministry of MSME Shri B.B. Swain, CMD, NSIC & Chairperson NVCFL Alka Arora and MD & CEO, SVL Shri K. Suresh.

Finance Minister announces funds for MSME sector

In line with PM Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the creation of a Fund of Funds for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises to address the severe shortage being faced by the sector in securing growth capital. Accordingly, under the Ministry of MSMEs, NSIC Venture Capital Fund Limited (NVCFL), a 100% subsidiary of National Small Industries Corporation Limited – NSIC, a Mini-Ratna Corporation of Government of India, was incorporated.

With the target corpus of Rs 10,006 crore and the objective of supporting Daughter Funds for onward provision to MSMEs as growth capital, the Self-Reliant India Fund (SRI Fund) was anchored by NVCFL. The Investment Manager to NVCFL is SBICAP Ventures Limited (SVL) while Khaitan & Company is the Legal Advisor.

SRI Fund is aimed to address the equity funding challenges of the MSME sector and provide them a thrust to break their barriers. It further will encourage corporatization and permit them to grow to their full inherent potential. The fund would be channelized to a diverse variety including underserved MSMEs with the government intervention and further address the growing needs of viable and high-growth MSMEs.

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI)