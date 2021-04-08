Last Updated:

Narco-module Busted In J&K's Kupwara: Terror Module Associate Arrested, Heroin Recovered

On reliable information, Kupwara police busted a Pak-sponsored Narco terror module associate identified as Mukhtiyar Hussain shah Resident of Panjtaran Karnah.

Written By
Digital Desk
J&K

Arawat Mehraj


The Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) on Thursday said that it has busted a narco-module in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and seized heroin worth Rs 60 Cr while one person has been arrested so far. The police also said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the case further.

Addressing a news conference at District Police Office (DPO) Kupwara, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, GV Sundeep Chakravarthy said that a narco-module has been busted and 9 kg heroin recovered from a person who has been arrested.
 
“Heroin consignment recovered from the possession of an arrested person was given to him by Pakistan-based militant outfits to ensure financial support to the militant organizations in  Kashmir,” the SSP said, adding that the market value of the consignment is around 60 crore rupees. 
 
He said that the consignment was supposed to “extend financial support to the militant organizations within the valley.” The SSP said that the heroine consignment was recovered from Mukhtar Ahmed Shah. “Shah has been arrested and is being questioned further,” he said.

"This is a very big racket and the consignments are received from Pakistan. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted headed by a Senior Superintendent (SP) level officer to probe the case further and investigate it thoroughly,” the SSP said. 
 
Further, he added, "as of now, we don't know whether the case will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further course of action.” The SSP assured that Kupwara police will continue its action against the drug peddlers involved in the narco-modules.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Karnah. A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to ascertain the details of ties of the accused with the terrorist outfit, radicals, smugglers and other anti-national elements.

Kupwara police once again appealed to the people of the district to come forward with the information regarding drug peddlers/ smugglers, so that curative steps can be taken against them.

(Credits-Arawat Mehraj)

First Published:
