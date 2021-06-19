Narco-Terror Module Busted In North Kashmir; 10 Arrested, Rs 45 Crore Heroin Seized

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have achieved a major success by arresting ten persons in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, who were part of a Narco-Terror module from whose possession Rs 45 crore worth heroin was seized, besides arms, ammunition and vehicles.

SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat said that on specific information, Baramulla Police along with Army's 3-Rajput, 53BN CRPF and SOG Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Bandi near Uri signalled a Maruti Swift vehicle to stop, but the person driving the said vehicle tried to flee from the spot.

“However the alert joint party stopped the said vehicle tactfully in which three persons were travelling. They have been identified as Sajid Ahmad Shah, son of Muhammad Nazir Shah, resident of Lalpora Lolab, Kupwara, Sharafat Khan son of Lal Badshah Khan resident of Keran Kupwara and Shahid Hussain son of Wali Mohammad Rather resident of Khaipora Tangmarg,” the statement said, adding that “During checking, the joint party was able to recover some quantity of contraband substance (Heroin) and arms/ammunition along with cash from the said vehicle. All three persons were arrested at that time.

Upon questioning, the officers learnt that the said arms/ammunition & contraband substance (Heroin) was received from across the LoC to provide aid to the terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The accused persons also disclosed that some deliveries had been taken by some other parties. As per their disclosure, special checkpoints were immediately established, under the supervision of DySP Hqrs/DySP PC Baramulla along with 52 Rashtriya Rifle,” the statement said.

It said that in such series of actions, the following persons identified as Reyaz Ahmad Hajam son of Ali Mohammad Hajam resident of Yarikah Chadoora, Budgam, Adil Bashir son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Nemthal Chadoora Budgam and Angraz Singh son of Harjeet Singh resident of Chadharpur Tehsil-Ajnala, District Amritsar Punjab were tactfully arrested. “One Hyundai Verna, Scooty, cash and some contraband substance (Heroin) besides arms/ammunition were seized,” the statement said.

It said that the Police party from Baramulla headed by Addl. SP Baramulla and assisted by Jammu Police also arrested four more accused persons from Jammu. They have been identified as Raman son of Prem resident of Housing Board Colony Ferozpur Punjab, Rohit son of Gopal Chand resident of Bastia border road Ferozpur, Punjab, Krishan son of Vijay Kumar resident of Bastia border road Ferozpur Punjab and Fayaz Ahmad Khan son of Mohd Ashraf resident of Keran Kupwara. “From their possession, Indian currency worth Rs.16 lakhs were recovered and an Eicher Canter truck was also seized,” the statement said.

The statement said that the total incriminating materials recovered from their instance include 10 Chinese grenades, 04 Chinese Pistols, 04 Pistol Magazine, 20 Pistol rounds, Indian Currency Rs.21.5 lacs, Heroin 09Kgs (worth Rs 45 crore) and 02 Cheques (Amounting Rs100,000/-). “Besides, 03 vehicles (Eicher Canter Truck bearing registration number PB13AR-8956, Hyundai Verna bearing registration number DL7CM-9873 and Maruti Swift bearing registration number JK01AP-0040) and a Scooty bearing registration number JK01AA-1827 were also seized,” the statement said, adding that “In this connection, a case FIR No. 63/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Uri and further investigation is going on.”

)Story & Image: Arawat Mehraj)