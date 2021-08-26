Narco-terror Threat Increases In J&K, Punjab As Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan

In what could be called a fallout of Afghanistan, the increased threat of narco-terrorism looms over Jammu and Kashmir as well as in parts of Punjab near the international border. Agencies have sounded an alert of a possible increase in attempts from across the border to push in drugs to fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Drugs has been one of the main sources of funding for terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. There have been a number of cases where drugs have been recovered from the International Border, Line of Control as well as from hinterland, which was meant for terror funding. The money minted from selling these drugs across India is diverted to terror outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir,” an official said.

Now with the Taliban taking over the chair in Afghanistan, the threat for security agencies has reached the next level as they feel Pakistan-based terror outfits along with the Taliban will heat up “Golden Crescent” as they now rule it. Golden Crescent is considered a slice of the opium-producing area that cuts across Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and is one of the most important opium-producing centres of the world. Afghanistan is the second-largest producer of illicit opium after Burma.

Speaking to Republic, SSP Anti- Narcotics Task Force Vinay Sharma said, “Experience from Taliban suggest drugs smuggling increased after the Taliban took over especially in Helmand and other areas. UNODC reports says more than 60% of funding of Taliban is by drug lords. Pakistan is behind this as they have labs to prepare heroin. Taliban funding is based on drugs smuggling; they will do it in the coming days. Warlords supporting Taliban as they know they will get patronage”.

He added that the reason for which Pakistan was kept in the FATF grey list, apart from terrorism, is that they are the biggest supplier of heroin and are actively involved; smugglers have a comfort level to push drugs from any place in India, and this show active involvement of Pakistan Rangers and Army. All heroin of Afghan grade came from Pakistan; it was produced in Afghanistan but processed in Pakistan. In earlier incidents, hand of Pakistan rangers has been clearly established how they are giving a free hand to drugs smugglers so that money generated can be used for fueling terrorism.