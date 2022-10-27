Narcotics Worth Over Rs 11 Crore Seized In Assam

Huge quantities of heroin and cannabis worth over Rs 11 crore, have been seized from two Assam districts during search operations by the state police, officials said on Thursday.

The Assam police intercepted a truck at Jorabat bordering Meghalaya and seized 2500 kg of cannabis valued at over Rs one crore in the international market on Thursday, they said.

The operation was led by Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police Parthasarathi Mahanta and two persons have been arrested in this connection.

In another operation in Karbi Anglong district, the police, acting on a tip off, seized two vehicles at Dilai Tiniali and seized 1263.24 gm of heroin on Wednesday night, the officials said.

The narcotic was packed in 100 soap boxes and hidden in the air bags of the vehicle. It was being taken from Dimapur in Nagaland to Nagaon, about 128 km from here, they said.

The seized contraband is worth over Rs 10 crore, the police said adding four persons have been arrested in the case.

