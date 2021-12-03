Narendra Giri suicide: UP HC seeks CBI’s stand on Anand Giri bail plea

Prayagraj, Dec 3 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday sought the CBI stand on the bail plea of Anand Giri, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his guru and Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad president Narendra Giri.

Acting on the bail plea of disciple Anand Giri of Bagahmbari math's mahant-cum-ABAP chief, a bench of Justice Rahul Chaturvedi asked the CBI to respond to the plea within four weeks.

Seer Narendra Giri had allegedly hanged himself to death in his room in the Bagahmbari Math in Prayagraj on September 20.

His disciple Anand Giri was arrested on September 22 for allegedly abetting the suicide by his Guru as Mahendra Giri, in a suicide note, had accused him of blackmailing him by threatening to leak some of his photographs to defame him.

Mahanth Giri hand also named two others in his suicide note and they too were arrested.

In the bail application, Anand Giri has contended that he has been falsely implicated in the case of gthe abetment of suicide, seeking to discard the authenticity of the suicide note on the ground that there had been too many cuts in the handwritten note.

He has also taken the alibi of being elsewhere in Haridwar on the day of the incident in Prayagraj.

Anand Giri’s bail plea will come up for hearing after four weeks. PTI CORR RAJ RAX RAX

