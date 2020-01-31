'Narendra Modi Is My PM': Kejriwal Beats Back Pakistan's Attempt To Meddle In Delhi Polls

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal launched a stinging retaliation on Pakistan Minister Fawad Choudhry for attempting to meddle in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections and attack the 'unity of the country.' In a tweet, siding with PM Modi, Kejriwal told the Pakistani Minister that the election of Delhi is 'India's internal' issue. Calling Pakistan the 'biggest sponsors of terrorism', the Delhi Chief Minister said that the intervention by Pakistan, will not be tolerated. Fawad Choudhry claimed that PM Modi has 'lost balance' over the reactions he recieved to Citizenship Amendement Act, abrogation of Article 370 in J&K and the "failing economy."

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "Narendra Modi ji is the Prime Minister of India. He is my Prime Minister as well. The election of Delhi is an internal issue of India and we do not tolerate the intervention of the biggest sponsors of terrorism. As much as Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country."

Pakistan meddle in Delhi Election

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Minister called to defeat 'Modi madness' and said that with the fear of an electoral loss, PM Modi has resorted to 'ridiculous claims and threats.' In a tweet, Pakistan's Minister said, "People of India must defeat Modi madness, under pressure to lose another state election (Delhi on Feb 8th) he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering the region. Mr. Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir, Citizenship Laws and failing economy."

This came in response to PM Modi's statement from January 29, wherein he stated that India has the capability to make Pakistan "bite the dust" in less than 10 days in any new war with Pakistan. On January 29, wearing a National Cadet Corps cap at the event in Delhi, PM Modi claimed that India's new prowess was due to "youthful thinking." Reminding the neighbour of three wars lost, PM Modi said, Pakistan has already lost three wars. Our armed forces will not take more than 7-10 days to make Pakistan bite the dust." The nuclear-armed neigbours have fought three wars in the past seven decades over Kashmir. In February 2019, it came close to a fourth war, after Pakistan violated India's airspace in a military retaliation over the Balakot airstrikes.

Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Delhi on 8 February 2020 to elect 70 members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The results will be declared on 11th February 2020. The term of the current assembly elected in 2015 will expire on 22 February 2020.

