Prime Minister Modi Speaks With French President About Coronavirus Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 31 had a telephonic conversation with the French President Emmanuel Macron wherein he discussed the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. This comes as France reported 7578 cases of the virus, making it the second worse hit country by COVID-19. During the conversation, both the leaders agreed that France's partnership with India could “contribute to advancing a spirit of human-centric solidarity in the present difficult times.”

PM Modi expressed his deepest condolences to the French leader over the death of all the French people who lost their lives fighting the pandemic. Both the leaders also agreed that the coronavirus pandemic has become a turning point in modern history and that it offers the world “an opportunity to forge a new human-centric concept of globalisation.” India has till now reported 35 deaths and 1,397 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 infection.

Read: US To Send Medical Supplies To Italy, France, Spain To Help Battle COVID-19 Pandemic

The two leaders also highlighted the importance of solidarity and global collaboration in difficult times such as this and talked about the domestic and international aspects of the crisis. In addition to that, the leaders also talked about keeping track of other concerns like global warming that affect the world. Both Macron and PM Modi agreed that the two countries need to devote special attention to less-developed nations like Africa amid the pandemic.

Read: Ivanka Trump Thanks PM Modi For Sharing Yoga Nidra Video Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Read: PM Modi's Mother, Heeraben Modi, Donates Rs 25,000 From Her Savings To Combat COVID-19

'Yoga ensures well being'

As both France and India are under lockdown, PM Modi talked about how Yoga could benefit during these times. Modi asserted that the practice of yoga offers convenient means of ensuring mental and physical well-being for people confined to their homes. Macron. who welcomed that suggestion. also revealed that yoga was winning new practitioners in France during the present crisis.

Read: PM Modi Thanks ONGC For Chipping In Rs 300 Cr To PM CARES Fund As India Battles COVID-19

Read: PM Modi Thanks B'wood For Their Donations; Says 'India’s Stars Are Playing Starring Role'