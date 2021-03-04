Narendra Singh Tomar Avers 'new Farm Laws Revolutionary, Will Boost Agriculture Sector'

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday asserted that the Narendra Modi-led Central government is committed to work for the development of the agriculture sector and to "increase the income of the farmers." He ensured that the new agriculture reforms will improve the income of the farmers. Tomar opined that the government understands that a good economy cannot be developed without the prosperity of the farmers. Union Minister also informed that under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana, the government has added about 1.15 lakh crore rupees to the bank accounts of about 1.75 crore farmers.

'New farm laws are revolutionary'

While addressing the media after attending an event of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Asia-Pacific Rural and Agricultural Credit Association (APRACA) joint forum’s session on “Development support to promote agribusiness clusters and credit enhancement instruments”, Tomar said that the new farm laws will turn out to be revolutionary for farmers' growth. He said, "Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana, about 1.15 lakh crore rupees are deposited in the bank accounts of about 1.75 crore farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the vision to increase the income of farmers and the development of the agricultural sector. We understand that, if we don’t have prosperous farmers, we can’t develop a good economy of the country."

'No feedback on Centre's proposal': Tomar

Last month, Tomar had said that the Centre is open for dialogue anytime with the protesting farmers. He added that there was no feedback given by the farmers' agitating organisation, protesting against the farm laws for nearly three months, on the stay committed by the Government of India on farm laws for 1.5 years.

Meanwhile, as the farmers' protest continues unabated, Rakesh Tikait and other farmers' leaders have been indulging in making provocative statements despite the nation witnessed Republic Day violence. Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020-- farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government.

