Narendra Singh Tomar Holds Review Meeting To Discuss Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan

Union Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Shri Narendra Singh Tomar on July 14 held a review meeting with the officials and Rural Development Ministers to discuss the progress of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan. Launched by PM Modi on June 20, the massive employment generation-cum-rural infrastructure creation programme was introduced in over 116 districts to provide employment to the returnee migrant workers amid coronavirus pandemic. The video conference was attended by nodal officers and representatives of the six participating states, according to a press release by the Ministry of Rural Development.

The basket of a wide variety of works will ensure that each migrant worker is able to get an opportunity of employment according to his skill, in the coming 125 days. The Program will also prepare for expansion and development of livelihoods over a longer term—Ministry of Rural Development.

Launched to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to migrant workers in states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan, the Abhiyan is expected to last for 125 days. As many as 11 different ministries have been identified in terms of contribution. In the video conference, the representatives expressed gratitude to the Union Government for the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan and listed effective strategies and suggestions to address challenges and devastation of migrant labourers during the COVID pandemic.

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan will provide gainful employment for four months to lakhs of skilled workers who have returned to their native places because of the Covid-19 lockdown— Shri Narendra Singh Toma.

Valuable input from those present

In an address to the representatives, the Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj tracked the progress, implementation of plans and appreciated the valuable input from those present. He said, “It is the effort of the Government required to provide employment to migrant workers at their native places.” The drive not only aims to get migrant workers employed in their home states but also caters to the rural population to find jobs, strengthening the economy further. For this purpose, earlier, the government had launched the web portal to provide essential information about the district-wise and work-wise components of the Abhiyaan as well as monitor progress and completion.

