Narendra Tomar Praises Farmers, Says 'their Hard Work Can Bring Country Out Of Any Crisis'

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar during an event organized to celebrate the 2nd-year completion of the PM-KISAN scheme on 24th February, Wednesday said, "Hard work of the farmers has the potential to get the county out of any crisis."

During the event, Karnataka was awarded for adding the highest per cent of authenticated Aadhar card beneficiaries while Maharashtra bagged the award for good performance in physical verification and grievance redressal.

Calling the PM-KISAN a historic scheme, Tomar said, "As on 24-02-2021, benefits amounting to Rs. 1,15,638.87 Crore have been transferred to more than 10.75 Crore beneficiaries since the inception of the Scheme. The future generations will remember the initiative as a milestone in the agriculture sector."

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi was launched on 24th February 2019 with the intention of extending minimum income support to Small and Marginal Farmers' (SMF) families to enable them to take care of the expenses related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. Under the scheme, any farmer's family that holds cultivable land up to 2 hectares will be provided a payment of 6,000 per month, which is transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries by the government in three installments of Rs.2000 over the year.

An exclusive web portal-www.pmkisan.gov.in was launched by the government to support the scheme. The transfer of money to the beneficiaries takes place on the basis of the data prepared and uploaded by the farmers on the web portal.

Govt. ready to discuss if farmers have a point to raise: Tomar

GoI is committed to double farmers' income & work towards agriculture's welfare. Discussions have been held many times, if they've a point to raise even now, we're ready to discuss: Agriculture Minister NS Tomar when asked about Rakesh Tikait's remark about 40 lakh tractors march pic.twitter.com/J54uTeFWQ5 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2021

Tomar expressed his views on Tikait's plan of marching to the parliament with 40 lakh tractors to build pressure on the government to take back the laws, saying "The government of India is committed to double farmers' income and work towards agricultural welfare. Discussions have been held many times, if they have a point to raise even now, we are ready to discuss."

From what started as a scheduled protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27, 2020, thousands of farmers are still protesting at the borders of Delhi against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

