Narendra Tomar Urges Farmers To Leave Path Of Protest, Says Centre Now Ready To Discuss

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday announced that the government is now ready for talks with the farmers. The Agri minister informed that the Centre is now open for dialogue with the farmers over their protest against the farm laws. The announcement came ahead of the monsoon session of the parliament.

Narendra Tomar has now asked the farmers union to stop the protests and have a discussion with the government in a lawful manner. During the announcement ahead of the parliamentary meeting, Tomar said that the Modi government committed to farmer welfare. “The people of the Kisan Union are urged to leave the path of agitation and adopt the path of discussion. The government is ready to discuss,” the Agriculture Minister said on Sunday.

Reaching out to the farmers ahead of the parliament session, Narendra Tomar said that the Centre is now ready for talks. The announcement comes ahead of the Monsoon Session of the parliament that will start on 19 July and will go on till August 13. The government now hopes to hold discussions with the protesting farmers during this time period and discuss the possibilities of going ahead with the farm laws during the session. The announcement comes in the wake of the farmer unions’ plan to protest in front of the parliament from July 22 till the scheduled end of Parliament's monsoon session. The farmer unions had announced the continuation of their protest during the parliamentary proceedings demanding scrapping of the contentious farm laws and a legal guarantee on MSP.

The farmer protests

The farmers have been protesting three laws for several months. The three laws being - Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Earlier, the Centre had said that the three agriculture laws would bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers. The government had earlier said that it was ready to hold talks with the protesting cultivators. However, they had informed that the Centre would not accept the demand for the repeal of these laws.

IMAGE: PTI