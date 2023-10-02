Narnia Looks Real: IFS Officer Shares Lion's Spectacular Seaside Stroll In Gujarat

Lions are renowned for their regal presence and commanding roars, making them an iconic symbol of the animal kingdom. These magnificent big cats are typically associated with grasslands, savannas, woodlands, and scrublands. However, a recent photograph has cast them in a new, unexpected light, as they ventured near the coastal shores of Gujarat's Junagarh.

This extraordinary image was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, capturing a lion in a moment of tranquil grandeur as it stood proudly against the backdrop of the Arabian Sea's gentle waves.

The juxtaposition of a lion, an emblematic land-dwelling creature, against the vastness of the sea is a captivating sight. It evokes a sense of awe and wonder, reminiscent of the fictional world of Narnia brought to life on the silver screen. In "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," the majestic lion Aslan stands majestically by the sea in a memorable cinematic moment. Parveen Kaswan aptly drew this parallel in his caption, stating, "When Narnia looks real. A lion king was captured enjoying the tides of the Arabian Sea on the Gujarat Coast."

When #Narnia looks real. A lion king captured enjoying tides of Arabian Sea on Gujarat coast. Courtesy: CCF, Junagadh. pic.twitter.com/tE9mTIPHuL — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 1, 2023

This unique encounter between a terrestrial predator and the coastal environment raises questions about the adaptability and behaviour of lions. While lions are not commonly associated with coastal habitats, it's not entirely surprising to find them exploring such terrain.

Big cats in the coastal region

In light of the considerable interest sparked by the post, Kaswan also shared a scientific paper titled 'Living on the sea-coast: ranging and habitat distribution of Asiatic lions,' authored by Mohan Ram and his research team. This publication served to further enhance our understanding of the environment and the habitats in which these remarkable creatures reside.

Within Mohan Ram's research paper, which meticulously monitored the activities of endangered Asiatic lions in Gir from 2019 to 2021, the findings indicate a noteworthy distinction in the size of home ranges between lions residing in coastal habitats and those within the confines of the Gir Protected Area. This variation in home range size could be attributed to the dispersed distribution of essential resources across preferred refuge habitats, leading to larger areas of exploration for the lions, the study says.

The study delineates the distinctive characteristics of coastal segments, characterised by a rich tapestry of features, including diverse vegetation, sandy beaches, diminutive cliffs, wave-cut platforms, exposed and submerged dunes, minor estuaries, embankments, and the transitional zones where the open sea meets the gulf environment, accompanied by tidal mud. Furthermore, these coastal segments foster an abundance of biodiversity, which is further enriched by the presence of perennial and ephemeral rivers originating from the Gir Protected Area, including Shetrunji, Machundari, Raval, Ardak, Bhuvatirth, Shinghoda, Hiran, Saraswati, and others. These rivers converge with the sea at various points along the coast, giving rise to prominent coastal ecosystems. Importantly, the riverine tracts play a pivotal role as vital corridors for the movement of wildlife. It is through these corridors that lions have begun to establish themselves in these coastal habitats, marking a noteworthy expansion of their territory, the paper stated.

In essence, the sharing of this scientific paper not only sheds light on the intriguing behaviour and habitat preferences of Asiatic lions but also underscores the critical importance of these unique coastal ecosystems in sustaining the majestic presence of these remarkable big cats.