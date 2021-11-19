NASA Maps Crop Fires In Punjab, Haryana; Terms It As Major Contributor To Delhi Pollution

As Delhi's air quality index (AQI) deteriorates, American space agency NASA on Thursday, released a photo of the crop fires in and around Delhi which had led to pollution in the national capital. Sharing a satellite image of the crop fires due to stubble burning, NASA explained that the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite had detected a river of smoke streaming from fires in Punjab and Haryana toward Delhi. The national capital current AQI is at 343 which is categorised as 'hazardous'.

NASA maps crop fires as major pollution contributor

Smoke from crop fires in northern India blanketed Delhi and contributed to soaring levels of air pollution. https://t.co/Pe30imj6xV pic.twitter.com/RyNEmVcbXx — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) November 18, 2021

As per NASA, the locations of hotspots observed by VIIRS are Punjab, Haryana and northern Pakistan which have contributed to pollution in Delhi. “Looking at the size of the plume on November 11, a conservative estimate is that at least 22 million people were affected by smoke on this one day,” said Pawan Gupta, a Universities Space Research Association (USRA) scientist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. Apart from crop fires, influxes of dust arriving from the Thar Desert to Delhi have also contributed to Delhi's pollution.

SC orders mass work from home

Stating that the Delhi govt was making 'lame excuses' on curbing air pollution, the Supreme Court bench headed by CJI NV Ramana on Monday, ordered work from home throughout the NCR. SC also urged states to persuade the farmers to stop stubble burning for a few days. Ordering the Centre and state govt to hold an executive committee meeting by Tuesday evening, the bench adjourned the matter to Wednesday. The SC bench of CJI NV Ramanna and Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant are hearing pleas on Delhi's air pollution as its air quality slipped into the 'very poor' category

SC concluded that the major culprits of pollution are - Construction, Industries, vehicular traffic, while stubble burning was a lesser cause. With Centre asserting that stubble burning amounted to 10% of the pollution, SC noted that the Delhi govt's affidavit was only accusing farmers for pollution. The bench asked, "Are you trying to put blame on municipal corporations? Are you trying to pass the buck?".

Pulling up Haryana also, SC said, "Your affidavit is too loud on the fines imposed on farmers for stubble burning. But, this is completely silent on the incentives given to the farmers in order to encourage them not to burn stubble". The SC maintained 'We aren't concerned with the politics, just want the pollution to come down'. Following SC's censure, most schools, construction sites have shut in the NCR and offices have switches to remote operations.