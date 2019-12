NASA has confirmed that it has located the Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 2 mission on the lunar surface. The Vikram lander was targeted for a highland smooth plain about 600 kilometres from the south pole of the moon. Unfortunately, ISRO lost contact with its lander shortly before the scheduled touchdown on September 7. Nearly 89 days after India lost the Vikram Lander, NASA techie Shanmuga Subramanian spotted the debris of Vikram Lander on the lunar surface.