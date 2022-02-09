Nasal Spray For COVID Treatment: How Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray Treats Coronavirus?

While India has received its first nasal spray, FabiSpray for the treatment of Coronavirus, there are several speculations over the effectiveness of nasal sprays against the deadly COVID-19 and its contagious variants, Delta and Omicron. The launch of the Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited along with the Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNotize Research & Development Corporation will be used for the treatment of adult patients diagnosed with COVID-19 infection and having a high risk of the progression of the disease.

Meanwhile, the Indian pharmaceutical company has already received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) as a part of the accelerated approval process. With this, now India gears up to adopt a new step against the contagious COVID virus. Read on to know how does Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray helps with COVID treatment.

How does Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray help with COVID treatment among adults?

The Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray or FabiSpray has been designed to kill the COVID virus in the upper airways of our tracts. The spray which has proven antimicrobial properties will have a direct virucidal effect on SARS-CoV-2 and will act as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus when sprayed over the nasal mucosa further preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs. The company has also claimed to provide a safe and effective treatment option through their nasal spray.

Meanwhile, the Phase III trials of the nasal spray among adult COVID-19 patients have been successfully completed across 20 clinical centers in India where a total of 306 patients were evaluated.

Glenmark's agreement with SaNotize

Earlier in July 2021, the Mumbai-based pharmaceutical Glenmark had presented a proposal to the Subject Expert Committee of CDSCO seeking emergency approval for import and marketing of its nasal spray. To this, the committee had recommended Phase III trials among patients for the same. Following this, Glenmark had also signed a long-term strategic agreement with the Canadian pharmaceutical company for the manufacturing, marketing, and distributing of its nitric oxide nasal spray for COVID-19 treatment in India as well as in the Asian market.

