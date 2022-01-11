As the country faces another surge in COVID-19 cases, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Limited Dr Krishna Ella in an exclusive conversation with Republic on Tuesday elaborated on the 'gamechanger' nasal vaccine. Only recently, the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturing company has received a nod for phase 3 trials for its intranasal vaccine and a study to ascertain its use as a booster dose.

This decision was taken by the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on the Hyderabad-based firm's application seeking permission to test its intranasal vaccine on 5000 subjects consisting of an equal number of persons fully vaccinated with Covishield and Covaxin.

Why is nasal vaccine a 'gamechanger'?

"There are three important things, anybody with COVID has to have - one is the broad immune response neutralizing IgG, Imucosal IgA, and T cell, you will want all three in a vaccine and nasal will provide all three," said Dr Ella.

Underlining that an injectable vaccine only provides IgG and T-cell responses, the Bharat Biotech's Chairman added," IgA is a broad spectrum of immunity and it protects all the nasal areas- Imucosal. That is where the virus starts attacking and if you have an immune response right there the gate of entry is blocked. It gets into your nose, then your mouth, blocking both infections as well as transmission."

During the exclusive conversation, Dr Ella pointed out that Bharat Biotech is not going to rush with the trials. "We are going to finish the trial properly", he said.

Vaccination in India

The country's vaccine drive against COVID-19 commenced on January 16, 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. This was opened up to frontline workers on 2nd February while those aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination from March 1. While everyone aged above 45 could get vaccinated from April 1, all adults were added to the vaccination coverage category on May 1. In a huge achievement, India completed administering one crore coronavirus vaccine doses on October 21.

Addressing the nation on December 25, PM Modi announced that children aged between 15 and 18 will be vaccinated from January 3. Moreover, he revealed that a 'precaution dose' of vaccine will also be administered to healthcare and frontline workers, and persons aged above 60 having co-morbidities, starting from January 10.

