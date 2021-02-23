NASA's Dr Swati Mohan Shares Her Journey, From Cassini & Saturn To Perseverance & Mars

Dr Swati Mohan, the Indian-American scientist who played a crucial role in the landing of Perseverance, the NASA Mars rover, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on Tuesday.

"It is really quite humbling and overwhelming honestly. I am still trying to grapple with it all," Dr Mohan, who leads the guidance, navigation, and control operations of NASA's Mars 2020 mission said on the reception she received from across the globe since the landing of the historic craft. Dr Mohan said that "not even in her wildest dreams" she had imagined the adulation she has got over the past few days. Dr Mohan had been front and centre of NASA's coverage of the entire landing which was streamed across the world.

'It has really been a journey...,' narrates Dr Swati Mohan

"I am just one of the whole team of Perseverance rover. The landing was made possible because we have an immensely talented diverse team who all worked together to achieve that success. This type of mission is not due to any one person or any one team but rather everyone working together in order to bring their best to achieve something so great," she said.

Speaking about her journey from being a part of the Cassini mission to Saturn, GRAIL, a pair of formation flown spacecraft to the Moon and several others to the Mars 2020 mission, Dr Swati Mohan said, "It has really been a journey. In the previous missions I worked, I had much smaller roles and an opportunity to learn. Being a part of the Mars 2020 project was my first opportunity to see the entire life cycle of a mission starting from when it was just a paper concept to actually when we got to operate it in space."

"It gave me the opportunity to bring all the pieces together from the different missions I had worked on or previous technology I had worked on and bring it all in one mission to see it from concept to design and finally to operations," she added.

Feeling the heat, and the Gs! I’m past peak heating and deceleration. Now in guided entry phase, maneuvering to zero in on my landing target.#CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/TbNAFBRGWf — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021

You might have seen photos from Mars, but have you seen high-speed video?



🤩 We captured our @NASAPersevere rover’s final minutes of descent and landing in a way never seen before. Take a look: https://t.co/CQQtlWAzNF pic.twitter.com/uR3dtocwLF — NASA (@NASA) February 23, 2021

'Firing spacecraft during a pandemic, not an easy feat'

Dr Swati Mohan said that firing a spacecraft during a pandemic was "not an easy feat." Terming communication the "biggest challenge", she said, "In operations when so many things are going on, we rely on being talking to each other in order to understand the system quickly and bounce ideas back and forth with each other. Usually, we are in the same room, so that sort of interaction gets taken for granted but with the pandemic, we really had to make sure that type of interactions and communication could still happen in order to assess the health of the spacecraft and understand what we needed to do."

"When the pandemic first hit, we had to basically reimagine what that meant in terms of how meetings would take place and how we would actually talk to each other on conference calls if we could not be in the same room together, how we are going to get information back and forth to the team when people were not co-located in one area. As time passed, we gradually were able to refine those processes and get our rhythm back. I think what helped the most because the Perseverance team was working together for so long beforehand that we all had the bonds with each other already which enabled that type of communication to be a little easier. It certainly was a challenge though," she said.

Miss my landing? Catch the highlights below.



Send us your own highlights too. Share your pictures and video using #CountdownToMars. pic.twitter.com/OL2wSAi36e — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021

'Could not celebrate fully due to Covid protocols'

Dr Swati Mohan pointed out that working with the Perseverance team has been a highlight of the mission. "All the members are such immensely talented and dedicated," she said while sharing her experience of working with a diverse team. "I would say probably the biggest disappointment was because of Covid protocols, not being able to fully celebrate the day of landing. Only about half the team was able to be there in person," the NASA veteran said.

Speaking about the moments after the landing, she said, "We had a series of Webex parties in terms of celebrating afterwards since we were still under the Covid protocols. Each group ended up creating their own meetings so that people could join in and recount their experiences of watching it whether in person or remote. It was really special to hear people about how they celebrated."

On the Perseverance Rover's 'Seven minutes of terror'

"For those seven minutes, I was really hyper-focused the data we were getting back and trying to parse out what we were seeing. Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has a methodology in place on how we train for this type of critical events. So we had gone through simulations of landing day with the whole team. In some sense, it felt like one of those simulations where as long as I was looking at the data, I was trying focused just on that. It actually did not fully sync in until a few moments after the landing when people are up and cheering and I realised that I did not have anything more to say because we had actually touched down. And then, it started to sync in that it was not a simulation."

Whoosh – I’ve ditched my heat shield and am looking straight at Mars for the first time! Just over 2 mins to landing.#CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/kzxMCjh0TE — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021

Here goes! Lighting the engines on my “jetpack” for final descent. Wheels down in less than a minute.#CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/AQKPEBGr0o — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 18, 2021

'Perseverance- the first leg of Mars sample return'

"Perseverance is unique because, for the first time, it is setting up not just for this single exploration but a whole campaign of exploration that will happen due to Perseverance. It is the first leg of Mars sample return, so the whole sample cashing system will be able to travel to different places and collect samples of Mars in different sorts of geological features. This is the first step in bringing those back to earth. If we are able to bring them back on earth, it will be the first time, we can use all of the different technological instruments and scientific queries we have on those samples to answer a wide variety of questions and really open up the explorations and find answers to questions like, 'Could life had existed on Mars in the past?' It will bring us to understanding how we evolved and what that means for the existence of life elsewhere," Dr Swati Mohan said.

The moment that my team dreamed of for years, now a reality. Dare mighty things. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/8SgV53S9KG — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021

