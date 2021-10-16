Nashik district records 149 COVID-19 cases

Nashik, Oct 16 (PTI) Nashik district of Maharashtra recorded 149 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, which took the district's caseload to 4,09,822, a health official said.

The viral infection also claimed two lives, raising the death toll in the district to 8,654. One of the latest deaths was reported in Nashik city.

So far, the pandemic has claimed 357 lives in Malegaon, 3,991 in Nashik city limits and over 4,100 in other parts of the district.

Fifty-three persons were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the recovery count to 4,00,387.

As many as 26,70,903 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the district to date, including 5,997 on Saturday. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK

