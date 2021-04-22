Nashik Oxygen-leak Tragedy: Negligence Complaint Registered; Police Commissioner Speaks

After 24 people lost their lives on account of Oxygen leakage and subsequent shortage-of-supply in Nashik, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey spoke to Republic to give details on the matter. The top cop informed that a complaint has been filed under offence of negligence against unknown people as the police have not been able to reach to any conclusion and the investigation is going on. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

The Police Commissioner informed that the police-in-charge of Bhadrakali police station has filed a complaint last night and currently no conclusion could be drawn.

"The investigation is of a very technical nature because here oxygen tankers are involved, their transportation, the piping issue, and the actual delivery of oxygen pressure level. It will take time to come at a conclusion but in the meantime yesterday at 2 pm oxygen was restored and patients are getting treatment. As far as investigation is concerned it will take couple of days to arrive at a conclusion," added police commissioner Deepak Pandey.

'It is negligence for sure': CP Nashik

"Whether it is culpable homicide not accounting to murder is the question," added the police chief. According to the cop it has to be investigated whether the person in charge had any knowledge of the event or not. The police added that all possible means are taken into account and careful investigation is going on.

While talking about whether any other hospitals are also taken into account for the problem, the cop added that the oxygen process is already very problematic. There is surely a difference when it comes to demand and supply in the current situation. The District disaster management is doing all possible relief work, mentioned police commissioner Deepak Pandey. He also added that they are considering how these incidents can be prevented in the future.

'Relatives of deceased are angry'

"People as young as 32 passed away in the incident. It was a very traumatic incident for the relatives and we are definitely working to find the responsible for the incident. Thankfully the need for the shifting of patients did not arise because the restoration process was done immediately but the damage has been done," he added.