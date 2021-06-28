Nashik Rave Party Busted: Police Detail Recovery In High-profile Drug Party As 22 Detained

Nashik Police busted a high-profile drug party in the early hours of Sunday. 22 people were detained for consuming drugs and this included 10 men and 12 women. Among those taken into custody include big names of the entertainment industry, businessmen, and models.

Drug party busted in Nashik

The incident took place in Igatpuri. Following a tip-off, the police raided two villas and recovered narcotics.

"We got secret information that there was a rave party going on in a bungalow. Based on that info, we carried out the raid," SP-Nashik, Sachin Patil informed. "The police is questioning them. We have recovered cocaine and other drugs from them," he added.

Upon further investigation, the police arrested a Nigerian national who allegedly supplied the narcotics to the party. The individual supplied it from Mumbai and the police sent out a team to arrest him in the city.

Further investigation in the case is currently underway and a First Information Report was registered too. They have been taken for medical examination, as per police sources

It is said that the party was to celebrate a cricket bookie’s birthday. The locals informed that the group had booked the villa, which included a swimming pool and more amenities, and were scheduled to leave on Sunday afternoon before it got busted. It is being stated that Bollywood, TV serials and South film industry’s actresses were a part of the party, apart from choreographers and an Iranian model too was a part of it.