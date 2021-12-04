Nashik records 48 fresh COVID-19 cases

Nashik, Dec 4 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,12,597 with the addition of 48 cases on Saturday while one fatality pushed the death toll to 8,728 so far, officials said.

With 59 people being discharged during the day, the number of recoveries in the Nashik district went up to 4,03,421, they said.

A total of 28,93,804 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the district so far, including 5,149 on Saturday, officials added. PTI COR NSK NSK

