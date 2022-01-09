Nashik sees 1,056 COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 4,18,797

Nashik, Jan 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,18,797 on Sunday after 1,056 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,763, an official said.

So far, 4,05,569 people have been discharged post recovery, including 141 on Sunday, he said.

With 1,780 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 30,64,252, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)