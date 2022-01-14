Nashik Sees 1,996 COVID-19 Cases, Active Tally Reaches 8,721

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,26,764 on Friday after 1,996 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,766, an official said.

So far, 4,09,277 people have been discharged post recovery, including 1,099 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 8,721, he said.

With 4,666 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Nashik reached 30,94,358, he added.

