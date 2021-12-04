Nashik sees 28 COVID-19 cases, 1 death; 39 recover

Nashik, Dec 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,12,549 after 28 cases were detected on Friday, while one death took the toll to 8,727, an official said.

So far, 4,03,362 people have been discharged post recovery, including 39 on Friday, he said.

With 4,414 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 28,88,655, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

