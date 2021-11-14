Nashik sees 38 COVID-19 cases, 66 recoveries

Nashik, Nov 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,11,565 on Sunday with the addition of 38 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,691, an official said.

He said 66 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count to 4,02,474.

With 2,282 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 27,91,759, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

