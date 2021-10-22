Nashik sees 41 COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 38 recoveries

Nashik, Oct 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,10,314 on Friday after 41 people were detected with the infection, while one death during the day took the toll to 8,663, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 38 on Friday to touch 4,00,917, he said.

With 4,167 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 26,99,611, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

