Nashik sees 41 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 50 recoveries

Nashik, Oct 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,10,401 on Sunday after 41 cases were detected, while the day also saw two patients succumbing to the infection and 50 recovering, an official said.

The number of people discharged stands at 4,01,018 and the toll is 8,666, he added.

With 3,414 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik reached 27,06,966, he said. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)