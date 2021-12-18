Nashik sees 42 COVID-19 cases, 1 death; over 4.4k samples examined

Nashik, Dec 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,13,206 on Saturday after 42 were cases were detected, while the death of one patient took the toll to 8,745, an official said.

So far, 4,04,041 people have been discharged post recovery, including 55 on Saturday, he said.

With 4,479 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 29,72,883, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

