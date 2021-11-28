Nashik sees 66 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 44 recoveries

Nashik, Nov 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra on Sunday reached 4,12,323 with the addition of 66 cases, while the death of two patients took the toll to 8,722, an official said.

The discharge of 44 people during the day increased the recovery count in the district to 4,03,100, he said.

With 4,700 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 28,56,837, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

