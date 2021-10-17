Nashik sees 73 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 141 recoveries

Nashik, Oct 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,09,895 with the addition of 73 cases on Sunday, while the death of two patients took the toll to 8,656, an official said.

So far, 4,00,528 people have recovered from the infection, including 141 on Sunday, he said.

With 3,850 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 26,74,753, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)