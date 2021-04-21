Nashik Tragedy: CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia For Victims' Families

After the Nashik oxygen leak claiming 22 COVID-19 patients' lives, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a high-level inquiry into the tragedy at Zakir Hussain NMC Hospital and announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for victims' families. The Central Government has also sought a report from the state health department the oxygen leak leading to its shortage thus claiming 22 lives. The Centre has also offered its full assistance to the state government if required to contain the situation.

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has stated that everyone from the hospital authorities has been called back to Hospital and a high-level inquiry has been ordered by the CM. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has confirmed that out of the 22 lives lost, 11 were male patients whereas 11 were female. Tope has also informed that he will be visiting Nashik to take stock of the situation while Nashik's Guardian Minister Chaggan Bhujbal has already reached there.

PM Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the loss of life due to oxygen leak leading to its shortage at a Nashik hospital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences over the oxygen leak which led to 22 deaths. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President expressed grief over the loss of lives while praying for the bereaved families and those recovering at the hospital.

22 COVID patients dead

Amid reports of medical oxygen shortage across the country, a leak from an oxygen tanker at the Zakir Hussain Hospital on Wednesday led to a scarcity that caused the deaths of 22 COVID-19 patients. The unfortunate leakage was reported from an oxygen tanker in the hospital while refilling early on Wednesday afternoon. The tank leak caused the gas to spread throughout the area and a team of fire brigade personnel were rushed in to contain the leak. Unfortunately, 22 patients who were on ventilators died due to non-availability of the oxygen in the hospital.

Railways start Oxygen Express

Amid the shortage of oxygen in Maharashtra which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, the state government had urged the Centre to provide it through railway transportation. After the Maharashtra government's request, Railways immediately formulated a policy for the transport of liquid medical oxygen in cryogenic containers. The policy stated that the cryogenic tankers will be transported as a paid-for roll on-roll of (Ro-Ro) service to various destinations across the state. The trains that will transport liquid medical oxygen are being termed as 'Oxygen Express'. As trains are getting fully ready to transport Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and Oxygen Cylinders, railways are geared up to run the 'Oxygen Express'. Empty tankers began their journey on Monday from Kalamboli and Boisar railway stations in and near Mumbai to load liquid medical Oxygen from Vizag, Jamshedpur, Rourkela, and Bokaro, officials said.