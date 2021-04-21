Nashik Tragedy: Maha Health Min Says 'High-level Committee Will Be Formed To Probe Matter'

After 25 people lost their lives due to interrupted supply of oxygen because of a leak reported from an oxygen tanker at the Nashik Zakir Hussain Hospital on Wednesday, the Health Minister of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope condoled the deaths and affirmed that a 7 member committee will be formed to probe the incident; the probe committee will consist of a few doctors from the ICU unit and experts who set up the plant. The committee will also make sure that such accidents do not take place in the future.

"We will set up a 7-member committee to probe into the incident. Few senior doctors, doctors from the ICU unit and the experts who set up the tankers will also be a part of the committee," he said.

Earlier in the day, Nashik Mayor had hinted towards investigation by a high-level committee. He asserted, "Investigation will be done in the incident, strict action will be taken on those responsible." He further added, "We will form a high-level committee."

Nashik Oxygen Leak Tragedy

At a time when several parts of Maharashtra are facing medical oxygen shortage, a leakage was reported from an oxygen tanker while refilling in the afternoon of April 21 at Nashik Zakir Hussain Hospital. The leakage caused the gas to spread throughout the area and a team of fire brigade personnel were rushed in to contain the leak.

#WATCH | An Oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra. Officials are present at the spot, operation to contain the leak is underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/zsxnJscmBp — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

The team brought the situation under control, but the supply of oxygen was halted for about 30 minutes, leading to the death of as many as 24 patients, who were on ventilator support and in constant need of oxygen supply. It is pertinent to mention here that Nashik Zakir Hussain Hospital is a COVID dedicated hospital, and more than 150 patients in the hospital were either oxygen-dependent or on ventilator support.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 67,468 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its tally beyond the 40 lakh mark, while 568 more patients succumbed to the infection. The tally of 67,468 infections, the second-highest single-day count so far, pushed the COVID-19 caseload of Maharashtra to 40,27,827.