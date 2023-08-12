Nashik's Trimbakeshwar Temple Closes VIP Darshan For Devotees Till September 15

Anticipating crowds of devotees, the trust managing the Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra's Nashik district has closed VIP darshan during the holy month of Shravan till September 15, an official said on Saturday.

In view of the large crowd of devotees at the temple during Shravan, all kinds of VIP darshan — barring written correspondence from the central level, state level and by the district collector regarding the protocol for very important persons (VIPs), has been closed till September 15, Shree Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust stated in a release.

During this period, the facility of VIP darshan available for devotees at the cost of Rs 200 each will remain closed, an official from the trust office said.